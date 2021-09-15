Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
News

Michael Gove keeps job as ‘minister for the union’ as Boris Johnson reshuffles his cabinet

By Andy Philip
September 15, 2021, 6:24 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 6:31 pm
Michael Gove is minister for the union
Michael Gove is minister for the union

Boris Johnson sacked key ministers in a dramatic reshaping of the Tory government, but kept Michael Gove in charge of strengthening the union.

Mr Gove, who grew up in Aberdeen and attended Robert Gordon’s College, also takes on the prime minister’s “levelling up” agenda and responsibility for housing and communities in England.

Mr Gove’s job change was confirmed two days after Mr Gove was heavily criticised for controversial comments made in the 90s.

Recordings emerged which appeared to show him making sexist and racist jibes from his time as a student.

Last month, he was filmed dancing in Aberdeen’s Bohemia nightclub – where he was said to be putting some “seasoned clubbers to shame” with “creative” dance moves until 3AM.

Mr Johnson’s reshuffle saw Liz Truss appointed foreign secretary.

Dominic Raab was demoted from that post and made justice secretary in the UK Government.

Conservative hardliner Priti Patel stays at the Home Office.

Michael Gove was spotted enjoying a dance in Aberdeen last month. Picture shows; Michael Gove. Bohemia, Aberdeen. Supplied by Emma Lamnet

The Prime Minister sacked Gavin Williamson, Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland from their posts.

Tory party co-chair Amanda Milling was also ousted, just weeks before the Conservative conference.

Get me out of here?

Nadine Dorries, a best-selling author and former star of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, becomes Culture Secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi replaced Mr Williamson as Education Secretary while Steve Barclay succeeded Mr Gove as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Cabinet Office minister.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who lost her place in the Cabinet when the Department for International Development was scrapped, returns to the top table as International Trade Secretary.

SNP Westminster Deputy Leader Kirsten Oswald MP criticised the appointments.

“The Prime Minister is rewarding failure by clinging onto Dominic Raab, Priti Patel, Michael Gove and a string of failed Tory ministers who wouldn’t pass their probation in a normal workplace,” she said.