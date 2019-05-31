Michael Buble announces Scottish gig at P&J Live in Aberdeen after other concerts sell out

Dundee fans of Michael Buble are expected to flock to see him at a newly-announced Scottish gig.

The global superstar will perform at the new £333 million P&J Live in Aberdeen, after announcing new tour dates in response to phenomenal demand which has seen other concerts sell-out.

Venue bosses expect the concert on Wednesday November 27 to be a huge draw for music fans in and around Dundee.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for P&J Live, said: “ Michael Buble is a global music superstar and to have him play at P&J Live is a major coup, as well an exciting treat for all his fans who now have the chance to see him perform live.

“We are looking forward to all his fans from Dundee who we expect to flock to P&J Live for this great gig. The venue is only about an hour away for them, especially with Aberdeen’s bypass, so it is so easy to reach.

“Michael is just one of the many big names we will be announcing for P&J Live in the coming months.”

Louise said tickets will be in huge demand when they go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday June 7.

“His previously announced shows in May and June sold out and we expect tickets for his concert in Aberdeen to be snapped up when they go on sale, so fans should be quick off the mark.

“Michael really is the consummate showman, full of charm, fun and with a stunning voice. We’re sure his concert at P&J Live will create memories to last a lifetime.”

An Evening With Michael Buble will see the star perform with his 32-piece band in what is being described as a “no better way to welcome in the festive season”.

The concert will see the Canadian singer showcase his trademark velvety vocals, smooth moves and charisma, performing some of the best-known songs in the world from easy listening to jazz, show tunes to swing.

Michael, who has already completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards and sold more than 60 million records, is described as one of the best entertainers in the world.

He is acclaimed for the way he connects with his audience, creating an intimate atmosphere with his audience, who he calls his “family.”

A pre-sale for An Evening With Michael Buble will be available from 9am on Thursday June 6, with exclusive access for those who sign up to P&J Live here.