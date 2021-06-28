Mexican restaurant in Dundee city centre closes after positive Covid case

A popular Mexican restaurant in the centre of Dundee has closed its doors for the week after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff at Wee Mexico, a Latin-inspired eatery in the Nethergate, say it is unlikely they will be reopening this month.

The restaurant is now being deep cleaned and close contacts have been asked to self-isolate.

‘Massive spike’ in Dundee cases

The team announced the closure through a post on their Facebook page, saying: “I’m afraid we will be temporarily closed due to a member of staff testing positive for Covid.

“To give us time to isolate and have all of our staff take tests it’s likely we will reopen on Monday 5th July at the earliest.

“There seems to be a massive spike in cases in Dundee at the moment and many other businesses are in similar situations.

“So please remember to mask up & wash your hands if you’re out and about.”