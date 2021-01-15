Tayside residents are warned they could face more snow chaos heading in to the weekend.

The Met Office has warned of further ice and heavy snow conditions after placing a second yellow weather warning over much of the country.

The region woke up to wintry scenes, travel disruption and school closures yesterday after freezing temperatures led to white-out conditions.

Sixteen Perth and Kinross schools that remained open to the children of key workers and vulnerable people were forced to close completely on Thursday with Isla Primary in Angus also unable to open due to “access issues”.

Sleet and snow to push eastwards

The Met Office has now warned that plummeting temperatures could once again cause disruptions on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 3am to 9pm tomorrow evening with police warning those in the affected areas to travel with caution, or not at all.

A spokeswoman from the Met Office warned that more snow chaos could be on the way for Tayside.

She said: “A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the area on Saturday with rain, sleet and snow slowly pushing eastwards throughout the day.

“The band of heavy snow may lead to travel disruption delays on roads with some stranded vehicles, along with delayed or cancelled rail travel.

“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

“There is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces with untreated pavements and cycle paths becoming dangerous, posing a greater risk of injury.

“On Sunday the weather looks largely dry and fine on but further wet weather is likely on Monday.”

Spate of accidents following earlier warning

Major snowfall was reported in parts of Perthshire on Thursday morning, with the white stuff also landing in Dundee and Angus.

The snowfall forced the closure of the A93 Perth to Braemar road around the Spittal of Glenshee.

A spate of accidents also took place across local roads overnight into Thursday morning, although it isn’t clear how many were linked to the weather.

There were incidents on the A9 near Perth, and between Aberuthven and Gleneagles. All lanes were also southbound on the Friarton Bridge from 2am until about 8am.

An incident also closed the southbound A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road at Laurencekirk from Wednesday night until about 3am.

Public transport was also affected with buses hit with delays and some services being suspended all together.