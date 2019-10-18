Met Office weather warning and Sepa flood alerts issued as heavy rain batters Tayside

Locals have been warned to prepare for flooding as heavy rain batters Tayside.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain acrossAngus, effective from noon until midnight on Friday.

And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for the whole of Dundee and Angus due to the downpour.

Rainfall battered the area on Friday afternoon.

Rivers and burns could overflow due to “heavy and persistent rain”.

Sepa posted: “A flood alert has been issued for Dundee and Angus. Heavy and persistent rain across Dundee and Angus is forecast for Friday afternoon and evening.

© Sepa

“This is likely to result in minor flooding impacts. Surface water flooding is most likely to affect transportation routes and urban areas while ponding and standing water may occur in low-lying areas.

“Flooding from small watercourses and rapidly responding rivers may also occur with flooding also likely from larger rivers throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

“The risk of flooding is expected to continue until later on Saturday.”

A post on the Met Office website said:”Rain will affect eastern Scotland this afternoon and evening.

“Some of this rain will be heavy and 10 to 20 mm is likely quite widely whilst in a few places as much as 30 to 50 mm may fall in six to nine hours.

“This rain is likely to start to ease later this evening before finally clearing overnight or on Saturday morning.”

The forecasters have said that flooding of a few home and businesses is “likely” and travel could also be disrupted.