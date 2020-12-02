Met Office warns of ‘stranded vehicles’ amid snow and ice warning for parts of Dundee, Tayside and Fife

The Met Office has warned that vehicles could become stranded as it issued a warning for snow and ice for parts of Tayside and Fife.

The forecaster says that as much as 20cm of snow could settle after a front arrives from the east overnight on Thursday into Friday.

It would be the first taste of snow experienced locally since last winter.

The yellow weather warning, covering most of Perthshire and parts of Angus and Fife, is in place on Friday, December 4 between 3am and noon.

It says: “It may briefly settle across areas as low as 100m above sea level, although through the morning the accumulating snow level is likely to rise to 500 m and above as milder air arrives from the east.

“Snow will then turn to persistent and at times heavy rain at lower levels. 2-5 cm of snow is possible above 150 m, with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.

“Steadily Increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 15-20 cm above 400 m, significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain.”

Travel delays

The Met Office warning adds: “Snow is likely to bring a brief period of travel disruption to parts of Scotland on Friday morning.

“There is a chance of travel delays on higher routes with some stranded vehicles and passengers. Increased chance of traffic collisions due to difficult driving conditions.”