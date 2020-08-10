Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Tayside and rest of UK

The Met Office has issued a three-day yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK.

Forecasters put out a yellow warning which came into effect at 12am today and is to remain in force across Dundee and the rest of the country until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

A post on the Met Office website said that “severe” thunderstorms are to be expected but “with significant uncertainty in location and timing”.

It said: “Whilst the most intense thunderstorms, in some instances associated with large hail, will most probably be those triggered by the high temperatures of the day over England and Wales, other areas of storms producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning could reach further north across Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Forecasters have said that there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.