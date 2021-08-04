Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021
Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms and possible flooding in Tayside and Fife

By Katy Scott
August 4, 2021, 12:27 pm
thunderstorms weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Tayside and Fife later this week – with possible flooding.

Forecasters say slow-moving, thundery downpours could hit the area on Friday and on Saturday morning.

There is a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, according to the warning, which covers all of Fife and some parts of Perthshire and Dundee.

It comes after the region was hit by heavy downpours in late July – causing some areas to be flooded.

Firefighters were called to tackle more than a dozen incidents in the area, including flooding at the Occidental Bar.

Warning of possible flooding

Friday’s weather warning stretches from Dundee as far south as Birmingham – covering the whole of the south of Scotland and Northern Ireland – and runs from 10am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office says it is possible that there could be 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time.

There could be as much as 100mm of rain in Tayside and Fife over the course of the two days.

Motorists are being warned to travel with caution as there could be difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

Drivers are being encouraged to check with Traffic Scotland and the Met Office for updates.