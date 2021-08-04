Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms and possible flooding in Tayside and Fife

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Tayside and Fife later this week – with possible flooding.

Forecasters say slow-moving, thundery downpours could hit the area on Friday and on Saturday morning.

There is a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, according to the warning, which covers all of Fife and some parts of Perthshire and Dundee.

It comes after the region was hit by heavy downpours in late July – causing some areas to be flooded.

Firefighters were called to tackle more than a dozen incidents in the area, including flooding at the Occidental Bar.

Warning of possible flooding

Friday’s weather warning stretches from Dundee as far south as Birmingham – covering the whole of the south of Scotland and Northern Ireland – and runs from 10am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

The Met Office says it is possible that there could be 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time.

There could be as much as 100mm of rain in Tayside and Fife over the course of the two days.

Motorists are being warned to travel with caution as there could be difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

Drivers are being encouraged to check with Traffic Scotland and the Met Office for updates.