Met Office issues weather warning for snow and ice across Tayside and Fife

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice across Tayside and Fife.

The forecaster has put a yellow alert in place, beginning at 9pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

The warning says: “Showers are expected across the northwest of the UK from Wednesday evening onwards, these falling as sleet and snow even to low levels at times away from exposed coasts.

“Some accumulations of snow are expected, mostly above around 150m where more than 2cm is likely in places.”

The warning says that there could be travel disruption, adding that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train.