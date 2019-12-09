Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings for Tayside

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Tayside tomorrow.

The forecaster has said that severe winds and heavy rain could affect the region from 5am on Tuesday until around 5pm.

A statement on their website read: “Very strong winds are expected during Tuesday and may cause some disruption.

“Winds will strengthen through the morning with gusts of 50-60 mph likely inland, and 60-70 mph around some coasts and over higher ground.

“The strongest winds will probably occur ahead of an intense band of rain that is expected to move quickly eastwards during the day, winds easing once this clears.”

The weather could cause transport delays and also result in power cuts.

The forecaster went on to write: “Heavy rain and gusty winds may lead to travel disruption and localised flooding.”

A post on the Tayside Police Division’s Facebook page said: “This time it looks like the wind will be a particular pain, and there’s a decent chance of travel disruption and restrictions caused by the weather, so please take care and plan your journeys appropriately.”