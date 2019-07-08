Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Tayside

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

Forecasters have said that heavy showers may cause some flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.

The yellow warning, which is in place between 12pm and 9pm, could also cause disruption to travel.

The Met Office have said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”