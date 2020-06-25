Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Tayside and Fife

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning, which is in place from 12pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

They also warned that there could be flooding and disruption in some areas.

The alert states: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out on Friday afternoon and evening.

“Many places will miss the storms, but where they do occur, torrential downpours could bring 30-50 mm rain in a hour, with hail and lightning.

“The storms will slowly clear northeastwards on Friday afternoon and into the evening, though will probably not clear northeast Scotland until Saturday morning.”

Forecasters say there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.