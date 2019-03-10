Met Office issues snow and ice warnings for Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife for today and next week

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

Folk in Perthshire woke up this morning to a covering of snow, with flurries also reported in Perth, Dundee and Fife.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for the local area.

A yellow snow warning is in place until 9pm covering most of Angus and parts of Perthshire, with wintry conditions expected to move eastward across Scotland throughout the day.

The forecaster said that up to 4in of snow could land on ground above 1,300ft and up to 2in on ground above 656ft.

A second yellow warning will be in effect from 9pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday and covers Dundee and the whole of mainland Scotland.

Hilly areas are expected to be the worst affected, but snow showers are also predicted at lower levels.

The Met Office stated: “Widespread icy patches will develop on untreated surfaces Sunday evening and night.

“Wintry showers will also continue through Sunday evening and night onward into Monday morning, especially over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Snow accumulations will tend to be largely confined to hills and mountains above 200-300 metres where a few centimetres (of) snow is possible.

“At lower-levels, any accumulations of snow will tend to be quite small and patchy in nature with most areas not seeing any snow settling.”

Traffic Scotland also issued advice to motorists.