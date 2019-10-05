Met Office issues flood alert for Dundee, Perthshire and parts of Angus

Forecaste have warned that Dundee is likely to be battered by severe weather tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning – indicating “low level impact” and potential disruption to travel – for large swathes of the UK starting tonight and running into tomorrow.

The warning applies across Dundee, Perth and inland parts of Perthshire and Angus such as Forfar, Brechin and Blairgowrie.

Temperatures will remain fair at about 12C throughout today and overnight, but will be accompanied by persistent and heavy rainfall.

The Met Office has warned of a risk of flooding on roads and the possibility of power cuts.

Forecaster Bonnie Diamond said: “Interestingly, this is not as a result of Storm Lorenzo, which is far down south in Wales and tailed off yesterday.

“Lurking out in the west is another frontal system that has got a wide band of rain.

“It’s moving eastwards across the whole of the UK and reaching eastern Scotland in the early evening today.

“It will start raining in Dundee from about 5-6pm – and just won’t stop for the next 18 hours.

“That band of rain grinds to a halt and parks itself over Scotland overnight.”

Ms Diamond said that the rain will be “persistent” overnight, with heavy bursts throughout the first half of Sunday. Forecasts suggest the rainfall will dissipate in the late afternoon.

She added: “Scotland has had a pretty dry September compared with other parts of the country, like the south of England.

“There will likely be water gathering in the roads and driving conditions will be quite poor.

“There’s a potential risk to public transport – it’s definitely weather to get your wellies on for.”

The surge in wet weather started last month, when Dundee had its wettest September since 2010.

Monitoring data collected by the James Hutton Institute in Invergowrie shows 71mm of rainfall was recorded in the city, 10% more than the average.

More than a fifth of this – 15mm – fell in a single day, on September 24. It was the 21st wettest September recorded overall by the institute, which started recording weather data in 1954.