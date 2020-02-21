Met Office issue rain and wind weather warnings for Tayside

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for rain and wind in parts of Tayside.

The forecaster has said that western Perthshire is to be hit by heavy rain, which is expected to last until around 9pm this evening.

On Saturday, strong gusty winds across Tayside and Fife could affect higher routes leading to difficult driving conditions and some icy patches.

The forecaster has issued a further yellow warning for snow and ice covering much of Perthshire on Saturday, between 3am to 9pm.

Meanwhile, Sepa have issued an updated flood alert for Tayside with persistent rainfall and snow melt expected on Friday.

A statement on their website said that this may lead to “localised river and surface water flooding impacts on Friday and into Saturday morning”.

It added: “Typical impacts may include flooding of low-lying land and roads, isolated properties and localised disruption to travel.”