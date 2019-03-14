Met Office forecasts 20cm of snow with warning issued for Dundee, Perthshire, Angus and Fife

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy snow in Dundee, Tayside and Fife.

The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning, with 20cm possible in parts of the local area.

It is in place between 4am and 9pm on Saturday.

The Met Office warning says: “A developing area of low pressure is expected to track across Northern Ireland, northern England and southern Scotland on Saturday.

“As this runs into colder air, snow is likely to develop, particularly in any heavier bursts of precipitation. The largest snowfall amounts will be confined to higher ground, with the potential for 10-20cm of snow above 350 m.

“Between 100 m and 350 m elevation, a mixture of rain, sleet and snow is more likely, but there is potential for accumulations of 2-5 cm, and a small chance of 10 cm should the precipitation be heavy enough to maintain snow for a longer duration.

“With warm air close by to the south, it may be that places in the south of this warning area end up with mainly rain.”