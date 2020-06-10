Mess prompts calls for ‘gull-proof’ bins on Dundee’s Riverside Drive

Dundee may be in lockdown but the city’s gulls are still wreaking havoc throughout the city.

After reports of mess scattered by the birds rummaging for food, a West End councillor has asked for “gull-proof” litter bins on Riverside Drive, heading towards Bridgeview Station Restaurant.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I’ve received numerous complaints from local residents who are fed up of the mess being made by gulls in the area along Riverside Drive heading towards the university playing fields.

“I have been in touch with the city council asking if they can provide gull-proof bins for the area.

“The council’s environmental team have done a great job during lockdown of keeping the city as clean as possible and emptying bins as much as possible.

“However the gulls are still proving to be a major problem and making a mess with the litter they pull out of the bins.

“They had this problem along at City Quay and the community council there managed to get gull-proof bins and I understand they have made a real difference.”

Bill Newcombe, chairman of City Centre and Harbour Community Council, said: “We fought for three years to get gull-proof bins for the area near the Waterfront.

“The gulls would regularly make a real mess pulling half-eaten food out of the rubbish bins and leaving it scattered around.

“Since we got the bins the situation is so much better.”

Sheena Wellington, the community council secretary, said: “I totally support Mr Macpherson’s call for these sort of bins for the area further along Riverside Drive.

“We are trying to make the Waterfront as attractive an area as possible with a cycle path and a walkway.

“This is very difficult to do if the gulls are allowed to scatter rubbish everywhere.

“We got the bins in our ward at City Quay and they have made a huge difference. The gulls can no longer get into the bins to get to the discarded food.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “We are looking into this request.”