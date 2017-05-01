The first woman to have a mesh implant fitted at Ninewells Hospital has launched a £100,000 compensation case against NHS Tayside.

Yvonne Cleary, 57, was in her forties when she underwent controversial treatment to treat a mild case of pelvic organ prolapse.

But following the operation at Ninewells, she was left in constant pain and now she has joined more than 800 women around the country suing the NHS and manufacturers of the implants.

Yvonne’s mesh became infected and she was brought back into hospital to have it removed, but by then it had become embedded in her body.

The Ardler grandmother said she can’t believe it has taken so long for the legal process to begin.

The retired factory worker said: “At the time I had the operation there was no warning or anything about the products they were using.

“But now I think this legal action has been made easier after loads of Americans won cases — I think some of them received about £1.4 million.

“My solicitors reckon I’ll get about £100,000 if it’s successful.

“It’s terrible it has taken this long and they reckon it’s going to be another year to two years for this to settle. I was the first person in the city to have the implant. I was Dundee’s guinea pig for this treatment and they have no idea the pain I’ve been through.

“I wish this could have happened earlier but solicitors weren’t interested when I told them about this years ago.

“If something had been done then, so many other women out there could have avoided what I’ve been through.”

Yvonne says she still feels the effects of what happened to her, more than a decade later.

She said: “I’m stressed out. My life has been a recurring nightmare ever since the implant was fitted. It ruined my life.

“I lost my partner, I lost my home and now I’m at the foodbanks because the government has taken my Employment and Support Allowance away.

“They say I’m now fit to work but I’m not. The people down there don’t see me on my bad days.

“I’m still in pain and I’m angry. It feels like my body wants to shut down.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said it would be inappropriate to comment as it is a legal matter.