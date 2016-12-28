Police are on the hunt for thieves after a Mercedes was stolen from a Tayside home.

The raiders entered a home in the Tayview area of Liff, just west of Dundee, sometime between 7.30pm yesterday and 8am today.

They made off with the A-Class modelled vehicle, which has the registration LS65 KDJ.

Police are now urging locals be be vigilant and store house and car keys away in a safe place.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that could assist officers with their enquiries, or anyone who has seen this vehicle, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Keep car and house keys in a secure place inside your home, away from the front door and out of sight, not on display on a hook, table or other furnishing. Make sure windows and doors are locked, don’t leave an open invitation for thieves to enter and make a quick grab for car or house keys.

“Look out for your neighbours and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”