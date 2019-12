A Menzieshill woman caused police officers “needless anxiety” by persistently dialling 999.

Deborah Keith, of Leith Walk, pled guilty to making multiple phone calls as well as having police officers attend her house without due cause on August 18.

She admitted making the calls which were for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety to officers. The court heard that Keith, 55, suffers from physical and mental health difficulties. Sentence was deferred until January.