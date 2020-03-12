Menzieshill woman accused of driving carelessly while unfit through drink or drugs

A Menzieshill woman has been accused of driving carelessly while unfit through drink or drugs.

Danielle Grier, of Earn Crescent, allegedly committed the offences on November 23 last year while driving on Greendykes Road.

Prosecutors allege that Grier drove a car carelessly by moving across lanes, striking the rear of a stationary car.

This allegedly caused Grier’s car to enter the path of another oncoming vehicle which she then collided with.

It is further alleged that the 28-year-old drove while unfit through drink or drugs.

Grier is additionally charged with failing to stop her car and failing to report the incident to the police.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird tendered a plea of not guilty to the charges on behalf of Grier, who did not appear in court.

A trial was fixed for July.