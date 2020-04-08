Menzieshill resident fumes after £500 bike is swiped from outside his front door

A keen cyclist has been left seething after crooks used what he believes to be a knife or a saw to steal his bike from outside his home.

Scott Glashan was in his property on Friday when the sneaky thieves pounced and stole the £550 Voodoo Wazzoo bike.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers are looking into the theft from the address on Thurso Gardens which is believed to have happened sometime between 7.45am and Scott discovering the bike was gone at around 8.30pm.

Scott, 25, said: “Whoever has come for it has brought a knife or a saw as the cable securing it was really thick.

“This wasn’t an opportunist thief, someone knew it was sitting there and brought the tools knowing what they were coming for.

“We moved into the area around December of last year and the bike has been situated outside the address around the same time and we’ve had no issues prior to this.

“The bike is worth around £550 and police have said that any other time it would 100% be going to a pawn store but given the current climate they don’t know what it will be used for.

“Personal use is stupid and storing it until it is able to sell is also stupid. I think it’s disgusting that someone has come around and taken advantage of the current situation.

“After I saw the bike was stolen I checked to make sure our cars hadn’t been targeted – thankfully they weren’t.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Police Scotland can confirm that enquiries are underway into the theft of a bright yellow and green coloured Voodoo Wazoo make mountain bike from a common close in Thurso Gardens, Menzieshill, Dundee, on Friday, 3 April, 2020.”