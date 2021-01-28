A councillor has raised fears the closure of a post office could be the final nail in the coffin for a “forgotten” community.

It has been revealed the Post Office counter, based at the Spar store in Orleans Place in Menzieshill, will close on February 24.

The news has come as a blow to residents in the area, who will have to travel to Charleston or Lochee for their nearest postal facility.

While bosses at the Post Office have vowed to try to find replacement premises in the local area, councillor Charlie Malone has described it as “another blow” for the area.

“This is very disappointing news,” he said.

“There are a lot of people in Menzieshill very upset about the closure of the Post Office in the Spar store.

“It is a very important part of the community.

“This branch also acts as a bank for many people and it means that they are now going to have to head into other parts of the city to access post office and banking facilities.

“Many people in Menzieshill feel they are being left behind with no new investment and are being forgotten about.

“They have already lost their secondary school and local pubs, which were a big part of their community – now the post office is going too.”

Despite the hope of an alternative, Mr Malone admitted he would not be holding his breath in anticipation of a new Post Office site being discovered.

He added: “It could take some considerable time, if ever, to find somewhere else for the Post Office branch to go and to find someone prepared to run it. In the meantime the people who live here have lost an important facility.

“It is very clear when you look around that Menzieshill is becoming ever more scruffy and forgotten and this is another serious blow.”

Dave Richardson, 75, who lives locally, said: “This is very disappointing news.

“For many people, especially older people like me, the Post Office here is very important.

“If we don’t have this one we will have to travel further to get the facilities offered here.

“Menzieshill is a community dying on its feet and this feels like another nail in the coffin.”

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The operator for Menzieshill Post Office has resigned and the branch is scheduled to close on February 24.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community and are currently investigating the options available to reinstate Post Office services.

“That includes talking to other local retailers or finding a temporary solution. The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk.

“In the interim an alternative branch for Menzieshill is Charleston Post Office which is open seven days a week.”

