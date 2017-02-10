Despite admitting carrying out the attack, Minakovskis said he felt “terrible” about what happened that day.

Iain Paterson, defending, asked his client: “How do you feel about the fact you killed your best friend?”

Minakovskis replied: “I still can’t forgive myself. I still think about it every day and I can’t understand how that happened. I feel terrible of course in my heart.”

Mr Paterson said: “Did you want to kill Aigars?”

Minakovskis said: “No. I never had a thought of that. I never had a thought of fighting with him.”

Cross-examined by advocate depute Stewart Ronnie, Minakovskis said he didn’t call for an ambulance after stabbing his friend because he didn’t know the correct number to phone.

Mr Ronnie also stated that Minakovskis had lied to police in an interview when asked if Mr Upenieks had any injuries the last time he saw him.

Referring to a transcript of the interview, Mr Ronnie said: “The police asked you, ‘when you last saw him did he have any injuries?’

“You replied, ‘nay’, which was interpreted as ‘no’. So you lied to the police, didn’t you?” Minakovskis said: “I didn’t understand the question. Does it mean before the incident or after it?”

Questioned further, Minakovskis added: “Because I wasn’t told by anybody what they were asking about. Before the incident or after?”

Minakovskis has lodged a special defence of self-defence. The trial continues.