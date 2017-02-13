Menzieshill murder trial: Case relied on help from Latvian locals

A police officer who led the investigation into the death of a man in Menzieshill has told how the case against his killer relied on help from Dundee’s Latvian community.

Aldis Minakovskis, 25, was convicted by a jury of culpable homicide after stabbing best friend Aigars Upenieks in a block of flats at Thurso Crescent in December 2015. The pair had travelled to Dundee from Latvia earlier that year.

DI Brian Geddes, who led the probe into the death, said it had been a challenging case to deal with.

He told the Tele: “We made conventional police inquiries with those in the block but the challenge especially was identifying the deceased, as he had no clear means of identification on his person, and obviously ultimately who was responsible.

“The main crux was researching the case — we had a door ajar at the scene so that led us to the owner of the flat and that in turn led to who was responsible. We were joining the dots.

“We gathered evidence from witnesses and also forensics which also proved there had been some sort of altercation between the deceased and the accused.

“We got Minakovskis on December 23. We found him at Dalfield Court where he was with one of his associates who was also a witness. He denied he had committed murder.”

DI Geddes said Mr Upenieks had five young children in Latvia, and officers had liaised with relatives there without having to travel. He added: “It’s always a challenge when foreign nationals are involved. It was only in February 2016 that his body was repatriated to Latvia.

“It would be fair to say a lot of inquiries counted on the Latvian community in the course of establishing what happened.

“They were both well-known in the community and obviously this had an impact on them, and as a matter of course we assessed the impact on the community and did what we could to support it. Obviously there is the emotional impact.

“The challenge was identifying — we need to identify who the victim is and who is responsible. The fact they had no real position in Scotland made it difficult to source a bit of background but with the help of the Latvian community and with our own research we quickly established who they were.

“It was a fairly isolated incident which manifested itself out of very little.”