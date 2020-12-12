Locals described seeing a “pool of blood” taped off by police after a man was injured in Menzieshill.

Those living near Lossie Place and Charleston Drive said a number of police units were at the scene shortly before 11am yesterday.

Witnesses reported seeing the man clearing a footpath, but afterwards, a woman screamed as the man lay apparently unconscious.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers had attended and inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.

One man who did not wish to be named said a cordon was erected at around 11.30am after a man – described as being in his late 40s – was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

© James Simpson/DCT Media

He added: “The cordon was erected right beside a transit van on Lossie Place. I did not see the incident but there was a small pool of blood at the scene.

“Police were just putting the cordon-up when I arrived on the street. They put a shovel over where the blood was as it started to rain.

“There were two police units in and around the scene whilst I was in the area. Just as quickly as the cordon had been put in place, it was removed just after midday.”

Another local man said a number of people gave statements to police in the aftermath both on Lossie Place and Charleston Drive.

‘When I saw the cordon I started to fear the worst’

“One guy was flat out on Lossie Place before he was taken away in the ambulance,” he said.

“A woman was screaming at the scene as she feared the man was badly injured.

“It looked like a right carry-on whatever had gone on. When I saw the cordon in place I started to fear the worst.”

Another resident said the man resided on Lossie Place and had been “clearing a footpath” before he was injured.

He added: “I didn’t hear any sort of commotion, there was a grey van at the scene as well but the next thing I knew the guy was on the ground near to where the cordon was.

“It was quite shocking to see what had unfolded. The police haven’t been conducting any door to door inquiries so far.”

© James Simpson/DCT Media

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Around 10:50am, police received a report of a man being injured in Lossie Place, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service were also approached for comment in connection with the incident.

Read more:

Flood warning in place for Tayside as railway line floods

Free school meals: What help is available to pupils over Christmas?

Dundee fashion designer wins case after online retail giant stole her designs