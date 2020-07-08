Menzieshill community vows to help families during the school holidays

A Dundee community centre has vowed to help local families struggling during the school summer holidays.

The team at Menzieshill Community Centre has been handing out essential food parcels to families three days a week at the parish church throughout lockdown.

However, staff there have said they will make sure no family goes without during the summer holidays, and will be handing out nappies, toiletries and activity packs as well as essential food supplies.

Gary Brady, chairman of Menzieshill Community Centre, said: “We have our food donation station set up three days a week now because of the lockdown.

“It has been really busy, we are seeing over 100 people a week, and that is feeding up to 400 people.

“The packs we are handing out have tinned stuff, coffee, milk and toiletries.

“But we have decided to extend this throughout the school holidays, and that has taken off big time with the local residents.

National charity Fair Share is delivering food to the centre twice a week, and staff have also been awarded grants to buy toiletries too.

“Members of the public are asking us for a lot of different things now, things you would normally take for granted, like nappies,” Gary added.

“So we are handing out a lot more than just food now – we asked people what other stuff they needed and they came up with toiletries and nappies for the kids.

“We are also setting up a stone caterpillar around the community centre and handing out activity packs for the kids to do, with things to draw.”

Gary said the past few months showed that “you never know what might be round the corner” and many families had been caught out by the crisis.

He added: “We have a lot of volunteers helping us to hand out food, but some of them have fallen on hard times themselves and are volunteering here as well as using our facilities.

“They are getting a hot cup of soup when they come for their food parcels.”

The team has received many donations from Ninewells’ porters, Asda and Ninewells Nursery as well as from local people.

“The community is really coming together to help each other,” Gary added.

“We will now go right through the school summer holidays handing out essentials three days a week to families in need.”