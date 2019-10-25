Menzieshill car park could be converted to variable stay

A city car park could be converted to variable stay to meet the needs of local businesses and residents at a cost of £10,000.

The car park on Orleans Place, Menzieshill, has been the subject of complaints, with its 65 spaces being taken up by people leaving their cars there all day.

Alan Ross, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee, said: “This has been an increasingly big issue for people who live and run businesses in that part of Menzieshill and the solution that is being brought forward should go a long way to addressing their concerns.

“It is balanced with an opportunity for visitors to park for more than two hours when visiting friends and family inside the residents’ permit zone.”

If the proposals are approved by the city development committee on Monday, cars will have to display a parking meter ticket or record a session via the Just Park app.