The blood of a dead man was found on the jacket worn by the man accused of his murder, a court has heard.

Latvian national Aldis Minakovskis, 25, is on trial accused of stabbing 34-year-old Aigars Upieneks at a flat in Thurso Crescent, Menzieshill, on December 23 2015.

At the High Court in Aberdeen, Lee Cowie, a forensic scientist with the Scottish Police Authority in Dundee, told how he conducted an analysis of blood found on items given to him by officers investigating the death of Mr Upieneks.

One was a white Adidas jacket taken from the accused on December 23 2015.

There was one spot of blood and two smeared blood stains on Minakovskis’ jacket. Out of the three samples of blood, Mr Cowie determined two matched the DNA profile of Mr Upieneks.

He said: “In our opinion, the blood pattern and blood distribution on the white Adidas jacket could be explained if the jacket had been close to blood from Aigars Upieneks that had been subjected to a force and therefore could be explained if Aldis Minakovskis had struck Aigars Upieneks with a knife as alleged.”

Mr Cowie also analysed the blade of a knife recovered from the landing outside 84 and 86 Thurso Crescent, which had blood, predominantly from the tip, also matching the DNA of the dead man.

The black handle of the same knife was found outside 86 Thurso Crescent and stains of blood on it were further matched to Mr Upieneks, the court heard.

Mr Cowie confirmed it was his opinion that the knife had struck the victim.

The court also heard from Sarah Maloney, a scene examiner with the Scottish Police Authority in Dundee.

She took photographs of the communal stairs of the block of flats where Mr Upieneks was allegedly stabbed and the inside of flat 92 Thurso Crescent where it is alleged the incident began.

There were stains and spots of blood on several landings with a large sample on the landing outside flats 84 and 86 where paramedics appeared to have worked on him.

In total, there were 15 different blood markers photographed by Mrs Maloney.

However, she said the sparsely furnished flat of 92 showed “no indication of a disturbance”.

Minakovskis denies the charge of murder and the trial continues.