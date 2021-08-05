Lifestyle Menu-nited: Here’s what Manchester United stars ordered at Broughty Ferry restaurant By Alasdair Clark August 5, 2021, 10:40 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 11:03 am Manchester United are hungry for Premier League success this season – and dined out in Dundee a week before their domestic campaign kicks off. Hundreds of fans gathered outside Forgan’s in Broughty Ferry to welcome their Old Trafford heroes on Wednesday night. Inside the restaurant, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad got stuck into a range of options, including short rib, chicken supreme and stick toffee pudding. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe