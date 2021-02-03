Tragic death of Celine shows ‘lessons have not been learned’ says mental health charity

Organisers of a survey on Tayside’s mental health services claim the tragic death of a young woman in Perth proves lessons have not been learned.

An investigation has been launched after Celine Dinis, 22, from Fife, passed away while in the care of Murray Royal on January 4.

Susan Scott of support charity PLUS Perth said Celine’s death reinforced the need to understand the effectiveness of current mental health services provided by NHS Tayside.

The tragedy struck less than a year after NHS Tayside admitted failings in the deaths of three other women on the same ward.

Susan is heading up a survey launched almost a year on from a damning report into the region’s mental health services.

She said: “It is unrealistic to expect NHS Tayside to implement recommendations from the inquiry report immediately but it is not unreasonable to conclude that, having been found guilty 10 months ago over three deaths, that lessons would have been learned and a robust action plan implemented addressing the previous failings.

“An average member of the public could easily conclude that lessons learnt appear not to be long lived.”

Dr David Strang’s study, the Trust and Respect Report, called for a drastic overhaul of local services, with 51 recommendations for change.

Susan said that after its launch there had been fears that the survey was just another “tick box” exercise but she said it was way more than that.

She said: “Only by getting the real experiences of people who have suffered from mental health either themselves or through family members can we try to improve mental health provision in Tayside.”

“Dr Strang himself will be looking at the results of our survey and making recommendations on the basis of what he reads in that.”

She said that hopefully then mental health services in Tayside would provide what is actually required, rather than the service currently provided which was clearly not working.

Susan said: “The tragic loss of Celine is a clear indication that the current service is struggling to provide a service that is fit for purpose.

“Therefore, it is vitally important that we gather the views of as many individuals who have experienced the service as possible.

“By gathering these views it will enable us to create a baseline from which NHS Tayside can implement their recently published strategy for the new service. ”

‘Only scratching the surface’

Susan said the group hopes to reach as many people in the region as possible and encouraged people to take part in the survey, which will be available for another nine weeks before the responses are fully examined.

She said: “Week one saw 146 respondents completing the survey and week two saw a total of 50 respondents.

“For this survey to work we must focus on driving up activity.

“If 93,000 people in Tayside are on medication for mental health and wellbeing issues, we are only scratching the surface with current activity.”

Susan said that already the initial responses were throwing up trends for them to examine.

She said: “For example, highlights from the first two weeks show that GPs are receiving a lot of praise for their support of individuals -advanced statements, advocacy services and named-persons are under-utilised.”

She continued: “90% of respondents who take medication are on medications for more than one year and a significant percentage for 20 plus years; medications are not reviewed regularly for their appropriateness and a large percentage do not have the medication side effects explained.”

She said that a large percentage of respondents indicated that they did not have a regular psychiatrist and many stated that they see a different psychiatrist at each appointment.

‘No consistency of care’

Susan said: “Because of this many have stated in the comments sections of the survey that their diagnosis and medication changes when they see a “new” psychiatrist. There is no consistency of care.

“The work of NHS Tayside is now moving onto the design of a new service based on the principles of the strategy.

“In order for the citizens of Tayside to have confidence in this new service design it is vital that there is a realistic system to measure improvements and to do that we need to establish a baseline from which to measure that improvement.

“Hence the survey asking those who have used mental health services in Tayside to share their recent experiences.”

Susan said she hoped that they could reasonably expect between 1,700 and 1,800 responses at the end of the 12-week survey.

Three local charities are sponsoring the survey, they are PLUS Perth, Angus Voice and Dundee Healthy Minds Network.

To take part visit http://plusperth.co.uk/survey/.