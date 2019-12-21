Mental Health services in Dundee are ‘the worst in Scotland’ according to one patient

Mental heath services in the city are “among the worst in Scotland” according to one patient who feels she is being failed by the system.

Lynsey-Jane Gray, who suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder and depression, has received care for her mental health struggles in other cities across Scotland in the past.

But since moving to the city two years ago, Ms. Gray has been left dismayed by the service provided to people here – prompting her to speak out about her concerns.

She said: “I have lived in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling and had excellent assistance, but I have never experienced anything like Dundee.

“There is no community psychiatric team and I have only been seen by the current team once or twice since I moved here. When you compare to the bi-weekly treatment I was receiving in Stirling, it’s abysmal.”

Lynsey-Jane said that consistency was vital in helping cope with mental illness, but she has claimed she has rarely seen the same consultant twice during her time living the city.

“I never see the same psychiatrist twice and this exacerbates my condition she explained.

The city centre resident pointed to figures released earlier this year that showed that nine people per 100,000 people in Dundee have committed suicide in the last five years, claiming it’s evidence the system is failing people.

She said: “Dundee has the highest suicide rate in Scotland and it’s not difficult to see why when you look at the service that is available.

“There’s not enough practitioners, it’s going to put people off asking for help.”

Lyndsey-Jane said she tried to phone her doctor’s surgery more than 100 times before she was able to get through to the receptionist to book an appointment.

“My partner and I were on the phone simultaneously trying to reach them. I had phoned 131 times and he phoned around 20,” she said.

“By the time I got through, the response was ‘what is wrong with you today?’ What if someone was severely suicidal and wanting an appointment? It’s awful practice.”

The service provided to Dundonians is so bad that Lynsey-Jane claims she would have second thoughts about moving to the city if she had known about the level of care she would be able to access here.

The admin worker said: “There are many people out there, like me, who have complex psychiatric conditions that require regular support and Dundee is not providing this.

“If I had known it was like this, I would have perhaps decided against moving here.”

For Lynsey-Jane, the problem with the mental health provisions in the city lies with what she sees as a lack of funding and she believes those who are struggling are being let down.

The 29-year-old added: “The city seems so focused on the gentrification of itself that vulnerable people are being left behind.

“There is not enough practitioners in Dundee and you have to ask if they are doing enough to attract them to city.

“I have received care from Carseview also and the team have been brilliant but you can see they are stretched.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot discuss matters relating to individual patients.

“Community mental health services in Dundee offer a range of support to people experiencing challenges with their mental health and emotion wellbeing.

“A variety of specialist staff work within our community mental health services ranging from psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, dietitians, speech and language therapists, mental health officers, social workers, peer support workers and a range of other support workers.

“Following an initial assessment an individual may be offered ongoing support from a range of professionals to best meet their needs.

“Patients requiring specialist mental health input may be referred to their local community mental health team based at Alloway Centre or Wedderburn House.

“Anyone who requires to be seen more quickly then can get an urgent or emergency referral to the Crisis Resolution and Home Treatment Team (CRHTT).”