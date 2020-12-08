A group of people with lived or professional experience in mental health have come together to help raise awareness and engage local communities in the work of the Tayside Mental Health and Wellbeing Programme.

The group was established in August to let people in Tayside know about and feel involved in how mental health and wellbeing services are being redesigned.

It is a key part of the ‘Listen Learn Change’ action plan developed in response to the independent inquiry into mental health services in Tayside.

The group comes from a wide cross-section of people involved in mental health services including people with lived experience, staff, members from third-sector organisations, patient advocacy groups, and the stakeholder participation group which was set up as part of the independent inquiry.

The group has been meeting monthly since August and is working hard to raise the profile of mental health services in Tayside.

One of the first pieces of work undertaken by the group was to support the development of the first draft of Tayside’s new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy.

The name and vision ‘Living Life Well – A Lifelong Approach to Mental Health in Tayside’ was chosen by members of the group and they have also helped develop the programme’s new website which is available at the NHS Tayside website.

The site is a one-stop-shop for information and updates about the work going on to improve mental health and learning disability services across Tayside.

The group is co-chaired by Brook Marshall, who is the CEO of Dundee youth mental health charity Feeling Strong.

Brook said, “As co-chair of the communications and engagement group, I want to ensure that our communities have a voice in this process and that we’re working with them in a sincere and transparent way.

“I believe that this change programme has the potential to be transformative if we commit to putting communities at the heart of the journey.”

Stakeholder Participation Group member Alan Cotter, who is also on the communications and engagement group, added, “The communications and engagement group is a vital component of the implementation of the Trust and Respect recommendations and is a major step forward in rebuilding the ‘trust and respect’ of the community.

“The work undertaken by this collaborative group will keep the public fully informed, through various mediums, about the changes being undertaken and will ensure that the spotlight remains on mental health services in Tayside.”

There is also a new monthly bulletin ‘Creating Connections’ which shares progress with Living Life Well and takes a closer look at how services are changing on the ground and what this means for service users.

Over the next few weeks, the group will be focusing on the design of the strategy and planning for an online event to raise awareness of all aspects of mental health and wellbeing which is scheduled for early 2021.

If you want to find out more, visit the Living Life Well website or email tay.mentalhealth@nhs.scot