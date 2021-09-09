Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mental Health: Perth crisis centre to hold suicide awareness day this weekend

By Anita Diouri
September 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Neuk Perth
The Neuk, Perth.

A Perth mental health crisis centre will hold a suicide awareness day this weekend.

The Neuk, based in Perth city centre, is holding the free event on Saturday as part of efforts to reach out into the community.

It also aims to reduce the stigma around suicide, mental health, and reaching out for help when needed.

The Neuk Perth
Derek Given, Stacey Millar, and Wendy Given at The Neuk. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

The day will include a live disco and the chance to learn more about how The Neuk can support people with their mental wellbeing.

The centre hopes that seeking mental health support will become as normal as going to the gym or the hairdresser.

What will happen on the day?

The day will run from 11am until 3pm at St Paul’s Church Square. It will include a silent disco and live music to encourage people to use music as a means of de-stressing.

People will be able to chat with the team at The Neuk and look around the centre. Organisers hope this will break down any barriers should a person find they need to use its services in future.

Wendy Given of Anchor House – one of the organisations that offer support at The Neuk – said: “On the day we have a series of activities to enhance wellbeing, and to enable us to spend a day reaching out to people in our community.

St Paul's Church Perth
St Paul’s Church, Perth. Picture: Kenny Smith.

“Everyone is happier and more confident accessing services if they know where it is, the people that they may meet there, and the service they can offer.

“In remembrance of those that have died by suicide we are inviting people to come and decorate a combative disc that we will then place around our building as an ongoing memorial.

“We hope that people go away from the event feeling that they can talk about their mental health and that if they find themselves needing to reach out that they can do that knowing the service they will get.”

What is The Neuk?

The Neuk is a mental health crisis centre that is open to provide mental health support 24/7.

Led by charity Anchor House, The Neuk is home to a number of support organisations – Andy’s Man Club, Lighthouse for Perth, Women’s Wellbeing Club, Caledonia Housing and the Perth City Centre Community Hub (PCCCH).

Wendy said: “The Neuk aims to reduce the stigma surrounding accessing service when people feel suicidal.

The Neuk Perth
The Neuk. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“Suicide and health health should not be words that are said in hushed tones.”

In August last year, it announced plans to offer temporary overnight accommodation to people in crisis.

The accommodation provides those in need with overnight lodgings for up to seven nights.