Mental Health: Perth crisis centre to hold suicide awareness day this weekend

A Perth mental health crisis centre will hold a suicide awareness day this weekend.

The Neuk, based in Perth city centre, is holding the free event on Saturday as part of efforts to reach out into the community.

It also aims to reduce the stigma around suicide, mental health, and reaching out for help when needed.

The day will include a live disco and the chance to learn more about how The Neuk can support people with their mental wellbeing.

The centre hopes that seeking mental health support will become as normal as going to the gym or the hairdresser.

What will happen on the day?

The day will run from 11am until 3pm at St Paul’s Church Square. It will include a silent disco and live music to encourage people to use music as a means of de-stressing.

People will be able to chat with the team at The Neuk and look around the centre. Organisers hope this will break down any barriers should a person find they need to use its services in future.

Wendy Given of Anchor House – one of the organisations that offer support at The Neuk – said: “On the day we have a series of activities to enhance wellbeing, and to enable us to spend a day reaching out to people in our community.

“Everyone is happier and more confident accessing services if they know where it is, the people that they may meet there, and the service they can offer.

“In remembrance of those that have died by suicide we are inviting people to come and decorate a combative disc that we will then place around our building as an ongoing memorial.

“We hope that people go away from the event feeling that they can talk about their mental health and that if they find themselves needing to reach out that they can do that knowing the service they will get.”

What is The Neuk?

The Neuk is a mental health crisis centre that is open to provide mental health support 24/7.

Led by charity Anchor House, The Neuk is home to a number of support organisations – Andy’s Man Club, Lighthouse for Perth, Women’s Wellbeing Club, Caledonia Housing and the Perth City Centre Community Hub (PCCCH).

Wendy said: “The Neuk aims to reduce the stigma surrounding accessing service when people feel suicidal.

“Suicide and health health should not be words that are said in hushed tones.”

In August last year, it announced plans to offer temporary overnight accommodation to people in crisis.

The accommodation provides those in need with overnight lodgings for up to seven nights.