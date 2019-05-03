Mental health charity members to showcase artwork at Dundee Contemporary Arts

Members of a mental health charity will show off their work at the Dundee Contemporary Arts cinema.

Art Angel is a project run in the city for and by people with mental health problems.

Members take part in a range of art-based activities as a means of positive self-expression.

Three groups at the charity are to show their work on the cinema’s big screen tomorrow from 10.30am.

Entry is free and workshops and information will be on offer afterwards.

It is also hoped to boost the profile of the charity.