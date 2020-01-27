Mental health charity launches new cooking course for young people in Dundee

A new cooking project has been launched by a charity which focuses on youth mental health.

Feeling Strong, Dundee’s youth mental health charity, have set up a new project called ‘Turn Up the Heat’ to help use cooking to promote self care and positive recovery journeys among young people.

The project, which will take place at Hilltown Community Centre, will run from 5pm-6pm with the day yet to be determined.

It is aimed at those aged 13-26 and will run in blocks of six weeks per age group, with one group for those aged 13-18, one for 19-22 and another for those 23-26.

Chief executive Brook Marshall said: “We’re very excited to start this programme for the benefit of young people in Dundee. It’s very much a peer led project.

“I think it is going to be a really overwhelmingly positive thing.

“Cooking can be a very meaningful activity – we want to show how good nutrition, and the act of taking time to meet your own needs, can be hugely positive for your mental health.”

Those taking part will be starting off with something simple, while all equipment is provided, and the first recipe to be a strawberry and lime ice-cream.

Over the weeks they will build up to more complex dishes like curries and other meat dishes.

Brook added: “I think it will give them something to look forward to. It will give them a chance to meet new people and will just get people talking.

“Sadly the art of cooking and sharing recipes is dying out, but we believe that creating a

community around cooking is a good step towards demonstrating the benefits this can

have on your social life, too.”

The course will begin in mid-February and anyone interested can sign up online at Feeling Strong’s website: www.feelingstrong.co.uk.

The charity opened their new Feeling Strong Community Hub, on Albert Street in Stobswell at the beginning of the year.