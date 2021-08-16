News / Dundee ‘Menacing’ Dundee care worker struck off after crumbling medication into resident’s tea By Amie Flett August 16, 2021, 1:20 pm South Grange Nursing Home. A Dundee care worker described as “menacing” has been struck off following several complaints about his behaviour towards residents. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found that Derek Phinn was guilty of seven charges which, it said, impaired his ability to work in the profession. The charges all related to his time working at four separate care homes in 2017. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe