‘Menace’ bikers terrorise wildlife at Dundee nature reserve

A local walker has been left disgusted after “menace” bikers were seen terrorising wildlife at a Dundee nature reserve.

Euan James alerted the police on Wednesday after he saw a pair of young men roaring around Middleton Wood on motorbikes, chasing deer away and unnerving people enjoying their daily exercise.

The 58-year-old, who has been using the nature reserve for his daily exercise since the beginning of lockdown, said he was “disgusted” by the pair’s recklessness after he witnessed the act.

He said: “I was out walking when I saw the deer running away from the two of them, one was on a motorbike and one was on a quad bike.

“I was pretty disgusted and I tried to confront them from a distance, but they weren’t too chuffed.

“They’re a menace, they destroy the place and harass the wildife. They’re just not meant to be there.”

The biologist, who works at a research lab in Invergowrie, claims that others in the area have had an issue with people riding vehicles around the quiet area.

He says that the anti-social behaviour has been going on for quite some time, and that he was forced to alert the police.

“I’ve had many conversations with with people about it,” he said.

“One woman told me that she was waling through when someone on a motorbike came roaring around the corner.

“They destroy the area, and they’re a hazard.”

While riding vehicles off-road in some areas is accepted, Middleton Wood is a nature reserve, which means that the use of any motor vehicle on anything but a road or car park is strictly banned.

Euan claims that the motorists were travelling at “15 or 20 miles per hour” which is also prohibited by the council’s management rules.

He added: “I was absolutely furious when I saw them.

“It’s really about appreciating a green space, especially now that we need them more than ever.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland received a report of anti-social behaviour at 6pm on Wednesday 27 May at Middleton Wood, Duntrune Road in Dundee involving two teenagers, one on a motorbike and one on a quad bike.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3028 of 27 May.”