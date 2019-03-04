Men with rucksack and suitcase barge through top deck and assault pair at Dundee Bus Station

Police are seeking information about an incident that happened at Dundee Bus Station yesterday.

At 7.30pm a 55 year old man and a 56 year old woman were allegedly assaulted by two men who had been travelling on the same bus as them. The men had got on the bus at Manchester, and sat at the rear of the top deck.

One of the men involved caused a minor disturbance on the bus itself between Perth and Dundee.

Upon arrival at Dundee, they barged their way to the front of the luggage queue and assaulted the two victims who had remonstrated with them about their behaviour.

They were then seen to heading towards Trades Lane.

A police statement said: “Fortunately neither of the victims was seriously injured, although they did require medical attention.

“The men that officers wish to trace are both described as in their late 20s / early 30s and about 5ft 7 and slim / medium build.

“One had short ginger hair and wore a beige coloured baseball cap, while the other wore a pair of wireless headphones.

“Between them they possessed a khaki coloured rucksack and a silver suitcase. Both spoke with local accents.

“CCTV is being reviewed, and we would like to speak with anyone who directly witnessed the incident, or was on this bus.

“If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/5662/19.”