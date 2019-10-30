Men wearing balaclavas target two Dundee pubs in ‘break-in’ attempts

Would-be thieves wearing balaclavas targeted two city pubs in apparent break-in attempts.

A window was smashed at The Snug Bar on Church Street while CCTV footage showing three men attempting to break into The Charleston Bar on Charleston Drive was captured just 30 minutes later.

The offences both took place between 4.30 and 5am on Monday.

Nothing was stolen in either incident, and Police Scotland said officers are keeping an “open mind” about whether the two crimes are linked.

© Supplied

CCTV footage taken at The Charleston Bar and shared on social media shows three men wearing dark balaclavas outside the bar, apparently attempting to break in at 5am.

The same three men were seen at The Snug Bar half an hour earlier.

The owner of The Snug reported on social media that her pub was broken into at 4.30am and said she had been told it was by three men.

She confirmed that nothing had been taken.

A witness said: “I saw three young males, all wearing dark balaclavas, running away from the pub.

“I heard three similar-looking guys had attempted to break into The Charleston Bar.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were made aware of damage caused to two public houses in Dundee, one on Church Street and the other on Charleston Drive.

“The incidents were both discovered on Monday morning, between 8.50am and 9.30am.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries into both incidents and are keeping an open mind about any links between the two.

“Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 0645 of October 28 for Church Street and 0754 of October 28 for Charleston Drive.”