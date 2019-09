Two men have been convicted of a knife attack in Arbroath.

Jurors found Sean Dempsey, 36, a prisoner at HMP Perth, and William Black, 40, of Grange Road, guilty of stabbing Frankie Melvin on the leg to his severe injury on Sidney Street on January 23 last year.

After the verdict was read out, Dempsey told the jury: “You’ve made the wrong decision. This is a total set-up man.”

Sentence was deferred until September 30.