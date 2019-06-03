Men due in court after brawls at two Dundee bars in space of 45 minutes

Two men were expected to appear in court later this afternoon following two brawls in the city centre on Saturday evening.

Police were called to Union Street shortly after 9.30pm after a reported disturbance at the Club Bar.

This followed an alleged fight at the Market bar, on Seagate, which took place 45 minutes before.

A 30-year-old male has been charged in connection with both incidents while a 28-year-old has been charged in connection with the second incident at Club Bar.

One witness who saw police descend on the Market bar said: “There were three police vehicles in the street and there were officers scattered over the Seagate.

“It looked like they were speaking to various parties following what happened.

“There was a larger group of men being spoken to just outside the Market bar by three police officers.

“Another male appeared to be inside an ambulance parked on the opposite side, near the Bush Bar.

“Most pubs in the city centre were packed because of the football around the time this was kicking off.”

An evening of televised sport saw pubs packed as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League cup final, while British boxer Anthony Joshua squared up and was defeated by Andy Ruiz Jr.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm two men aged 28 and 30 have been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at the Club Bar, Union Street, on Saturday.

“The 30-year-old man has also been charged in connection with an assault earlier in the evening at the Market bar, Seagate.

“Both have been kept in custody and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.”