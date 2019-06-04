Men arrested after police seize heroin worth £180,000 in Dundee flat

Three people have been arrested and charged after drugs were recovered in Dundee.

Two men, aged 35 and 32, are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today after heroin worth approximately £180,000 was discovered after drugs warrants were executed in the city yesterday.

A 61-year-old man will also appear at Dundee Sheriff Court in relation to the recovery of cocaine worth approximately £3,400.

Superintendent Graeme Murdoch said: “We are committed to targeting those individuals who are involved in the supply of drugs in Dundee. I would continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to us so we can take action.

“Anyone with any information about drugs misuse is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have any information.”