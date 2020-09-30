Men are charged with string of attacks​ across Dundee

Four men have appeared in court accused of carrying out attacks with a screwdriver, a pole and a pair of shears.

Cortez Cuthbert, of Adamson Court, Brewery Lane resident Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, and Christian Schonenberger, of Redwood Avenue, are accused of carrying out multiple assaults between April and June this year.

Prosecutors allege that Thomson seized a woman’s hair at an address on Burnside Court on April 7.

All four are alleged to have assaulted Shaun McNair on the same date by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a screwdriver, a pole and a pair of garden shears as well as punching him to the head.

On June 7, on Reform Street, Robertson, Thomson and Cuthbert allegedly assaulted Gary McNair by pursuing him, seizing his body, pushing him to the ground, repeatedly kicking and stamping on his head and rendering him unconscious. It is alleged this endangered Mr McNair’s life as a result.

The same trio are alleged to have repeatedly punched Shaun McNair on the head at an address on Hilltown Court on the same date. Robertson also faces a separate charge of striking a second woman on the head with a bottle on Reform Street.

At Dundee Sheriff Court Cuthbert and Thomson, both 19, along with Robertson, 21, and Schonenberger, 18 had their first diet continued until October by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.