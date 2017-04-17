The Memory Lane show coming to Dundee later this month is being billed as an event to remember as some of the greatest songs of the 50s, 60s and 70s are performed live by singers and dancers.

The show, which has been described as “visually stunning” with “incredible performances” has been wowing critics and audiences for 12 years.

With more than 160 highly detailed costumes, humour courtesy of one of the UK’s top comedians and performances that are rarely seen outside of the West End, the show is described as a rollercoaster of an event that people of all ages can enjoy.

It is likely to put some in a nostalgic mood as they experience some of the most iconic songs from three decades worth of music.

Memory Lane will be on stage at the Whitehall Theatre on Friday April 21 with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15.