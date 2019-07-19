Memories, hopes and love to feature on audio walkabout trail launched by Abertay University

Dundee residents’ memories, hopes and love stories are to feature on a walkabout audio trail launched by Abertay University this weekend.

It is part of the city’s Summer Streets Festival and Summer of Games programme, and promises a unique public experience for people of all ages.

The walk is entitled The Collectors and those taking part will use smartphones to collect a series of audio clips from QR code stickers scattered around the city.

Created by Dr Lynn Love and Dr Mona Bozdog, of Abertay’s world-leading School of Design and Informatics, the digital trail has been put together along with Dundee City Council and comprises short voice recordings from Dundonians talking about their own life experiences.

© Supplied

Players can pick up their “Story Catching Kit” from the Summer Streets Festival booth on Reform Street tomorrow and Sunday.

And, using their own smartphones, members of the public will work with an audio narrator to find each QR code before being asked to carry out a playful challenge for each story.

There are two trails open for exploration, each of which presents different stories and challenges to the player.

These include writing a poem to the Tay Bridge, creating maze-like structures in chalk at Abertay University Library, recreating the Royal Arch out of scavenged materials, plus many more family-friendly activities.

Audio clips were recorded on city streets and include memories of watching dolphins play in Broughty Ferry and reflections on the unique engineering of V&A Dundee.

Dr Love said: “The trail takes the form of a story walk, inspired by Mona’s recent PhD and my own research into play in public.

“It was a fantastic project to work on and we are both really looking forward to seeing what the people of Dundee and visitors to the city make of it.”