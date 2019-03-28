Memorable start set Great Dane Morten Wieghorst up for Dundee career

He may have only spent three years at Dens Park but that was long enough for Danish international Morten Wieghorst to make a lasting impression in dark blue.

And his contribution to Dundee in the early 90s has earned him a place in the club’s Hall of Fame, with the Dane arriving in the city to pick up the recognition tomorrow night.

Little was known about the Danish U/21 international who arrived at Dens Park late in 1992, despite having recently won the Superliga with Lyngby. That swiftly changed with a debut match which will live long in the memory of all who witnessed it.

On December 2, 1992, Dundee fans got their first look at their new signing at McDiarmid Park in a season they narrowly avoided the drop from the Premier Division.

And what a cracker it turned out to be.

An early goal for Saints had Dundee behind before goalkeeper Paul Mathers was sent off.

Steve Pittman stuck in an equaliser before Wieghorst announced his arrival in Scotland in style, ghosting past three defenders before firing a low effort into the net for a wonderful finish.

The drama wasn’t finished, however, as St Johnstone took advantage of diminutive striker Duncan Campbell being in goal, racking up a 4-2 lead. A late Billy Dodds double, though, earned the Dark Blues a point – and gave Wieghorst a debut to remember.

The Dane was quick to endear himself to the Dens faithful with some classy midfield displays and surging runs from the middle of the park.

Simon Stainrod would depart as boss with Jim Duffy taking the reigns as player-manager but, despite some impressive displays from Wieghorst, the Dark Blues were headed to the First Division after finishing rock bottom of the top flight in 1993-94.

Under Duffy they were favourites to return to the top table at the first time of asking with young players like the Dane, Neil McCann, George Shaw and Gerry Britton in their side.

They would make the final of the Challenge Cup, then sponsored by B&Q, only to be beaten 3-2 by Airdrie. Then a poor spell that ultimately cost them promotion coincided with Wieghorst’s call-up for Denmark to an early edition of the Confederations Cup.

In the end, they were edged out by Dunfermline by two goals despite thumping bottom side Stranraer 5-0 on the last day with two goals from the main man Wieghorst.

The following season, the now full international Wieghorst would help the side in a memorable run to the Coca-Cola Cup Final in 1995.

The Dane scored in wins over East Stirling, Kilmarnock and Hearts before the Dark Blues were beaten 2-0 by Aberdeen at Hampden.

Despite the ultimate disappointment at the national stadium, Wieghorst had, by this time, endeared himself to the Dark Blues support, particularly against the Jambos at Dens as he scored a fine effort in extra-time before knocking in the decisive penalty in a 5-4 shootout victory.

These exploits, however, didn’t go un-noticed and a move to Celtic followed shortly after the final.

In his time at Parkhead, Wieghorst would lift the Premier Division trophy and League Cup in 1998 under Wim Janssen.

He capped the end of that season by playing three times in the World Cup in France.

Since hanging up his boots, Wieghorst has managed in his home country, picking up two Danish Cup victories as boss of FC Nordsjaelland.

His last role was as boss of Aab Aalborg, which he left in November. One of his signings there was Pavol Safranko, now on loan at Dundee United.