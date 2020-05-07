Members of the public asked to help identify Scotland’s archives

National archivists have launched an appeal to the public to help them identify more than 5,000 images which have been published online for the first time.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has already uploaded more than 170,000 archive items to its online catalogue, Canmore, including pictures from Tayside and Fife’s past.

The new online records include digitised copies of photographic negatives and printed photographs from the Scottish Development Department (SDD) which was formed in 1962.

The collection gives a rare insight into what life was like throughout Scotland at that time with pub interiors, fashion trends and interior design choices all documented.

However thousands of images did not have any information as to where or what they showed, and HES is now seeking the public’s help so they can be properly catalogued.

© Canmore

Lesley Ferguson, head of archives at HES, said: “These archives give a unique perspective on civic planning in the 20th Century including the development and growth of Scotland’s new towns, while the images of excavations showcase the sites that helped archaeologists unlock the secrets of Scotland’s past – from the Neolithic to the Middle Ages.

“Unfortunately, we don’t know where some of these were taken. Help us discover more of Scotland’s past by visiting Canmore and letting us know if you recognise any of the places documented in these archives.”

To view a range of unidentified images from the Scottish Development Department archives, visit: https://canmore.org.uk/gallery/1096464