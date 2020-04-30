Members of the Downfield Musical Society pay tribute to actress Jill Gascoine after her death aged 83

Members of the Downfield Musical Society have paid tribute to actress Jill Gascoine after her death aged 83.

The acclaimed actress participated in a number of productions with the Dundee society in the 1960s before finding fame starring in shows such as The Onedin Line and ITV’s, The Gentle Touch.

Longtime member of the Downfield Musical Society Roger Buist recalled working alongside Jill during a 1967 production of Annie Get Your Gun, where she had a starring role playing the title character.

“Her biggest part from what I can remember was when she played Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun and I was Buffalo Bill in that show,” Roger said.

“She also played the Dandini part in the Cinderella pantomime and the role of Grandmother in Bless the Bride.

“I remember the rehearsals and the photographs getting taken and she was always very good fun.

“She was a great character to work with and very professional in her attitude and performance. I was in awe of her.”

Jill, who at that time went by the surname Keith, began her acting career in the 1960s and had regular roles at the Dundee Rep before working with the Downfield Musical Society.

© Supplied

Roger added: “She was great friends with Dougie Cunningham who was the producer and director of Downfield at that time, and his wife so I think that’s how she came to be there.

“She came and joined for three or four years and I think the theatre was also a break from the Greystane Hotel (which she helped run with her then husband Bill Keith). The allure of the stage was always there in the background.”

Seeing Jill go on to become a celebrated television star came as no surprise to Roger, who always knew she had what it took to make it in the entertainment industry.

“I always thought she would go on to greater things, he explained.

“It was awe inspiring to think that I had been on stage with that lady who became a big star in The Onedin Line and on various television shows. It’s a real shame to hear that she has died.”