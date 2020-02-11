Community hits out after walkway for pupils is removed near Dundee school

A school community has slammed building work which has closed a pedestrian pathway for almost a year.

Currently parents and pupils at Mill O’Mains Primary use the pathway that leads from Hebrides Drive up to the school.

But developers Ogilvie Homes is building 40 new homes at Barns of Claverhouse Road, and require to close the route from the end of February until November.

Parents of youngsters at the school received an information letter letting them know of the closure on Tuesday.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The leaflet, seen by the Tele, highlights an alternative route for people to take which involves walking around Hebrides Drive or through the housing estate to Eriskay Drive, then to follow the footpath along Claverhouse Road to Barns of Claverhouse Road which leads directly up to the school.

Yvonne Mullen, from the Mill O’ Mains Community Pavilion group, said they were shocked by the announcement.

She claimed the children are going to have to navigate their way around parked cars, vans and lorries, and a section of the route does not have a pavement.

She said: “Why has our community not been consulted about it? Mill O’ Mains is isolated again.The alternative route is longer. One parent said it took 25 minutes and that was an adult.

© DC Thomson

“Barns of Claverhouse Road is really busy at school times, plus there is buses going up there as well. They have not thought this out properly, they should have done some community consultation.

“We are thinking about a protest, asking for a meeting with council to see if there is an alternative, maybe a bus that would take the kids to school, that we know the kids are getting to school safely.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We are in discussions with Ogilvie Homes to discuss management of the existing footpath, to potentially avoid diversion routes.

“No final decision has been made and we will update the community, parents and pupils when one has.

“We have notified pupils and parents of the safest alternative route, should the footpath be closed to the public, which keeps to adopted footpaths with street lighting wherever possible.”

Ogilvie Homes has been approached for comment.